Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Sells $18,319.62 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,319.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 179,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOVO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

