Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CMO Sells $70,243.20 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,288.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,945. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.