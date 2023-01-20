Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $135,161.25 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $135,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,083,304.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 179,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,945. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

