Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$15.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Solaris Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Solaris Resources stock opened at C$7.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.40.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

