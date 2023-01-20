Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

