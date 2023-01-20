SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $987.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

