SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SJW Group news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

