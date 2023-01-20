SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

NYSE:SPNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. SiriusPoint has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 27.35%.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

