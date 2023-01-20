Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.00.

SPG opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

