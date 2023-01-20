Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $2,460,600.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,696.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 293,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,421. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

