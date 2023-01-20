SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.31. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

