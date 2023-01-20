SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.31. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
