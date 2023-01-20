Sidoti Lowers Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $114.96.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 23.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.