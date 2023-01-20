Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Rises By 109.1%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $10.10 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $652,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,747,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,449,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,303,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

