Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 39.8%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Twin Vee Powercats from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of VEEE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,370. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

