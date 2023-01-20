Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Declines By 76.3%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals Price Performance
NILIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 339,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
