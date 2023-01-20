Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Declines By 76.3%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

NILIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 339,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

See Also

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada; and holds interest in the Nevada North lithium project that comprises of 154 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 794 hectares.

