Short Interest in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Decreases By 22.2%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.13. 1,131,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,554. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $431.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.90 and its 200 day moving average is $344.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 246,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

