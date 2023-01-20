Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Increases By 308.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 308.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Renault from €34.00 ($36.96) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Renault from €28.00 ($30.43) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

