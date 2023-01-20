Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Declines By 24.3%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 1,547,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OceanaGold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 62,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

