Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Declines By 31.0%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Movano during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Movano by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Movano Stock Performance

Movano stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 3,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.26. Movano has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

About Movano

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

