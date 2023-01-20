Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Drops By 90.9%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LGGNY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 17,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,528. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.