Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Increases By 55.7%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,755,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

