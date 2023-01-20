Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Increases By 55.7%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,755,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $22.46.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
