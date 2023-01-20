Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Drops By 89.1%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,878. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

