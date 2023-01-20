Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 88.2%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DPSGY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
