Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 88.2%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPSGY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.89) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($45.11) to €46.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

