Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Decreases By 73.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,923,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 93,438,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,154.5 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

