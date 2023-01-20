Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 186.9%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 186.9% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Compass Group Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 183,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
Compass Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.