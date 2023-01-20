Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 186.9%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 186.9% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compass Group Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 183,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Group Company Profile

CMPGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,015.00.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

