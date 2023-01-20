Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Expands By 50.3%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.8 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLEGF remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLEGF shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coles Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

Further Reading

