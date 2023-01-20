Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 40.5%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 663,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ClearOne Price Performance

ClearOne stock remained flat at $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 95,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ClearOne

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.