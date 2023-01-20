Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Declines By 45.7%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
