Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Declines By 45.7%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

