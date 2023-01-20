Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Rises By 255.6%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 101,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,153 shares of company stock valued at $310,769 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $105,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.