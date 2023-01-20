Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Rises By 255.6%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TURN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 101,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,153 shares of company stock valued at $310,769 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.