Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,157. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.