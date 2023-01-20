Seiren Games Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,635.46 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $115,635.46 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded up 64.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

