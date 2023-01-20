Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

