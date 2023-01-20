Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Security National Financial stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
