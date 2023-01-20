Scotiabank Trims Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Target Price to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

