Scotiabank Trims Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$86.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

