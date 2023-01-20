Scotiabank Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$7.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.50.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.6 %

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.70. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.