Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Joseph boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.05.

FM stock opened at C$29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

