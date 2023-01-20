Scotiabank Cuts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

