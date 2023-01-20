Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.04.

SLB stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

