SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 19.64%. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.