SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 19.64%. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
