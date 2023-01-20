Rune (RUNE) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Rune has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00006478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $26,757.28 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36180272 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

