Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.96.

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.14.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

