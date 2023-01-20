Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

