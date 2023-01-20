Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.15.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.