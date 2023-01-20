Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Rotork from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Rotork Stock Performance

RTOXF opened at $4.04 on Monday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

