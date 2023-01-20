Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cannonball Research cut Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

