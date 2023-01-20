RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,866,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 1,239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

RIOCF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

