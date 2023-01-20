RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $39.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.