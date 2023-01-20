Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,907. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTMVY. Peel Hunt raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.42) to GBX 490 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.06) to GBX 590 ($7.20) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

