Richard S. Levy Sells 22,489 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.45. The stock had a trading volume of 247,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of -0.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Cowen upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

