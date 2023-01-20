Richard S. Levy Sells 22,489 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.45. The stock had a trading volume of 247,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of -0.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Cowen upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.45.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.