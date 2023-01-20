RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.08. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.